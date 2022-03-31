Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display launched: All you need to know

The Oppo Reno 7 4G, which was unveiled in Indonesia recently, is the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker’s Reno series. It follows Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G.

The Oppo Reno 7 4G could be launched in India as part of the Oppo F21 series on April 12, as the design is similar to that of a device in the Reno 21 Pro line-up.

Oppo Reno 7 4G price

The Oppo Reno 7 4G is priced at IDR 5,200,000 (Roughly Rs 27,500) for the sole 8GB/256GB model.

Oppo Reno 7 4G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Reno 7 opts for 256GB of storage. The Oppo Reno 7 4G packs a 4,500 mAh battery and 33W fast-charging support. The handset runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The Oppo Reno 7 4G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla glass 5 protection. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Reno 7 4G gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, the Reno 7 4G opts for a 32 MP IMX709 selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.

The handset comes in Orange Twilight and Cosmic Black options with a fibre glass-leather design.