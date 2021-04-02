Oppo F19 with AMOLED Display and 5,000 mAh Battery to launch in India on April 6

Last month, Oppo unveiled the F19 Pro (Review) and F19 Pro+ 5G (Review) in India. Now, the smartphone maker is set to launch the standard F19 handset in India. The Oppo F19 is launching in India on April 6. It is touted to be the slimmest phone with a 5,000 mAh battery.

While Oppo has provided some details about the F19 in India during a teaser, the phone has already been listed on Oppo’s Sri Lankan website. The phone is also listed on Amazon India. The Oppo F19 will be available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colour options.

Oppo F19 Specs

According to Oppo Sri Lanka, the vanilla F19 will be powered by an unnamed Snapdragon chipset, presumably the Snapdragon 662 SoC. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD card). The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W Flash Charge support.

The Oppo F19 will also use a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. While the display’s refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, it does feature a 180Hz touch sampling rate in game mode. Oppo has also confirmed a peak brightness of 800 nits and 100 percent sRGB coverage.

For optics, the Oppo F19 gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture at the helm. The other two sensors include a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP, f/2.4 selfie sensor. Video recording is limited to 1080p resolution at 30fps on both the front and rear cameras.