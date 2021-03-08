Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ launched in India with MediaTek SoC, AMOLED Display: Check Price, Specs, Launch Offers

Oppo just dropped two new smartphones in its F series in India. The Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G are powered by MediaTek chipsets and feature AMOLED panels, fast charging, and 48 MP quad cameras.

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G Price India

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 25,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The vanilla F19 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 21,490 for the 8GB/128GB configuration, while you can double the storage for an additional Rs 2,000. The Oppo F19 Pro series is already up for pre-order on Amazon India and the company’s official website, while the devices will go on sale from March 17.

Oppo F19 Pro Series Launch Offers

Oppo is offering a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the F19 Pro+ 5G and up to Rs 1,500 on the F19 Pro on transactions made using HDFC Bank and Kotak credit and debit cards and credit card EMI. Additionally, there is a No Cost EMI option up to 12 months for Prime Members and 9 months for others. Oppo is also offering discounts on the Oppo Band and Oppo Enco W11 TWS earbuds with the F19 Pro series.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Specs

The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone packs a 4310 mAh battery with 50W Flash Charge support.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 408 PPI pixel density. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, while the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP, f/2.4 selfie shooter. On the back, the F19 Pro+ 5G opts for a quad-camera setup, with a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and two 2 MP sensors for macro and portrait mode.

The F19 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and more. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

Oppo F19 Pro Specs

The Oppo F19 Pro retains the same display, cameras, and battery as the F19 Pro+ 5G. However, the camera module on the back is a lot smaller, while the F19 Pro uses the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, missing out on 5G. The F19 Pro also gets slower 30W VOOC fast charging support. The Oppo F19 Pro is available in Fluid Black and Crystal Silver colour options.