Oppo F11 Pro specifications leaked online ahead of March 5 launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has confirmed the launch of the F11 Pro in India. The company would be launching the mid-range smartphone on March 5. However, before the official launch the specifications have surfaced online.

Oppo has already revealed that the F11 Pro would feature a dual camera setup which would comprise of a 48MP camera. Other specifications have been spotted online on Geekbench and spotted by DroidShout.

The Geekbench listings reveal that the F11 Pro would be running one Android v9.0 over the company’s Color OS 6 skin. The phone would feature a 6GB RAM that would be paired with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The Geekbench listings also reveal the single-core scores at 1,573 and multi-core scores at 5,844.

Oppo has also confirmed that the F11 Pro would feature a 4,000 mAh battery and would support VOOC 3.0— the company’s fast charging technique. Other features confirmed by Oppo include a pop-up front camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Apart from this, the device is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full HD LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen to body ratio is said to be 90.9 percent. It is speculated that the confirmed 48MP camera would have an f/1.7 aperture along with a 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is said to be a 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is said to be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Further, popular leakster Ishan Agarwal has stated that the company would be launching the F11 Pro in Thunder Black while other leaks suggest the phone would be made available in Aurora Green colour options.

OPPO F11 Pro Thunder Black exclusive official render... I do like this phone!

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 26, 2019

oppo F11 Pro pic.twitter.com/W6k1Er9uDF — Boby Đỗ （杜成忠） (@Boby25846908) February 20, 2019

A hands-on video was uploaded online showed the phone in Purple gradient.Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, BeiDou, GPS with A-GPS, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band and GLONASS.