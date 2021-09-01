MARKET NEWS

Only 18% of Android users in the US likely to consider switching to the next iPhone: Survey

According to a loyalty survey conducted in the US, most Android users will not switch over to iPhone's

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
Android users in the US are happy with their phones

Apple is likely to launch the next generation of iPhone's in September but a survey conducted in the US shows that only 18% of Android users will consider switching over to Apple's ecosystem.

The survey conducted by Sell Cell found that 44% of current iPhone users will upgrade to the next generation of iOS devices. Compared to last year, the survey found only 18% of Android users were interested in the next iPhone, down 14.8% compared to last year.

The most popular pick among Android users who intended to switch was the next phone in the iPhone Pro Max series, followed by the standard model, the Pro series and then finally, the next iPhone mini.

The reasons Android users who wished to move to Apple cited were longer software support, Apple ecosystem and integration, better privacy features and better prices.

Among those who were happy in the Android space, lack of fingerprint scanner on iPhones was the primary reason for them not switching. This was followed by limited customisability, restrictions on sideloading apps, better hardware on Android phones and the controversial CSAM iCloud scanning.

As for the rest of the Apple line-up, 14.7% users said they will consider the next Apple Watch but only 6.2% were interested in the new AirPods.

Other reasons Android users pointed out for not switching over to iPhones included, Price of the next generation iPhones, strong preference for an older iPhone model, Google Assistant was viewed as a better alternative to Siri, Lack of split-screen multitasking, No foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Missing app lock features.
