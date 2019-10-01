OnePlus Q1 TV vs Samsung The Frame: Which is India's best affordable QLED TV?

OnePlus recently launched its first TV in India. The OnePlus Q1 TV series offer QLED display technology at an affordable price, with the 55-inch Q1 QLED TV starting at Rs 69,900. OnePlus has also launched a Pro version of the TV with an in-built soundbar that will set you back Rs 99,900. But how good is it when compared to Samsung’s Frame.

So, let’s see how the OnePlus Q1 TV fares against The Frame from Samsung.

Design

The OnePlus Q1 TV looks absolutely stunning with extremely thin bezels and sleek design. It features an impressive 95.7% screen-to-body ratio with a Carbon Fiber-finish. If you spring for the Pro version of this TV, the integrated soundbar automatically slides down when you turn the TV on, which looks pretty futuristic.

Samsung’s Frame, on the other hand, looks more or less like a picture frame you’d hang on the wall. It might not be as slim as the OnePlus TV, but it still looks quite good. Moreover, The Frame’s offers access to over 1,000 works of art that can be set as a screensaver, when the TV is not in use.

Display

The OnePlus Q1 TV sports a 55-inch 4K QLED panel. A Gama Color Magic processor powers the screen and is responsible for picture quality. The OnePlus TV also offers a colour gamut of NTSC 120. There’s also support for Dolby Vision and even HDR10, giving this TV a leg up against 4K LED TVs.

The Frame will undoubtedly take the viewing experience a level up from its OnePlus QLED counterpart. The Frame delivers a colour volume of 100-percent, providing more vibrant and more realistic colours. Samsung’s 55-inch 4K QLED Frame supports HDR 10+ content and is one of the few TVs recommended by Netflix at this price. The Frame also features Quantum HDR 4X, Quantum processor 4K, 200 motion rate, 120Hz refresh rate, UHD dimming, contrast enhancer, and a 3,000-picture quality index.

Sound

The OnePlus Q1 TV pack four speakers to output 50W sound, while the Pro model has a 50W soundbar integrated into the unit. The OnePlus TV also supports Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos standards. The Frame is equipped with a 40W sound output. The audio on The Frame is supported by a built-in Woofer and Dolby Digital Plus. The Frame offers 2.2 channel audio output as compared to the 2.1 channel speakers.

Other Features

Connectivity is not an issue on both TVs as they managed to fit four HDMI ports and three USB ports. While the OnePlus TV ports are connected on the back, while The Frame uses the One Connect box. Both TVs also support a host of smart features and have access to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Samsung TV also has a dedicated gaming mode. The OnePlus TV features integrated Google Assistant and works with Alexa as well, while Samsung’s TV supports Bixby voice commands.

Price