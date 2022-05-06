OnePlus Nord 2T arrives with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Charging

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been unveiled in Europe under the radar. The launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T in Europe follows the recent arrival of the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India.
OnePlus Nord 2T PriceThe OnePlus Nord 2T price is set at EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 32,100) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The handset is available in Black and Green colour options. As of now, OnePlus has not confirmed the availability of the Nord 2T outside Europe, but it is expected to launch in India soon.
#OnePlus Nord 2T launched in Europe.
- 6.43" FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate
- Dimensity 1300
- 4500mAh 80 watt
- 50MP IMX766 OIS+8MP+2MP
- 32MP rear
- Android 12
- 8GB+128GB
€399 ~ ₹32,096https://t.co/Mk5GUXL0nM
Via:https://t.co/kSX05NzMMy
Via:https://t.co/XA8q03wHik pic.twitter.com/b99oMKtL2s— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 5, 2022
OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications
The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. The handset also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.
