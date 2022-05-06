English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus Nord 2T arrives with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Charging

    The OnePlus Nord 2T price is set at EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 32,100) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord 2T has been unveiled in Europe under the radar. The launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T in Europe follows the recent arrival of the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India.

    OnePlus Nord 2T Price 

    The OnePlus Nord 2T price is set at EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 32,100) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The handset is available in Black and Green colour options. As of now, OnePlus has not confirmed the availability of the Nord 2T outside Europe, but it is expected to launch in India soon.

    OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

    The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. The handset also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

    The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports OIS. On the front, the Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #OnePlus #Oneplus Nord #smartphones
    first published: May 6, 2022 02:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.