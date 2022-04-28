English
    OnePlus 'More Power To You' launch event | Here're the products expected to be launched

    The event is scheduled for April 28, starting at 7 pm IST.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: OnePlus)

    OnePlus will host an event titled, "More Power to You" in India, on April 28. The company will launch two new smartphones and wireless earbuds for the Indian market.

    The event will be livestreamed on the company's official page for the event, and on their YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 7 pm on April 28.

    OnePlus will introduce two new smartphones - OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be the company's first true wireless earbuds with the 'Nord' branding.

    Also Read: OnePlus Ace launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Charging

    OnePlus 10R 5G

    The 5G ready phone has support for 150W wired fast charging, that can enable it to fully charge its 5000mAh in 17 minutes.

    The phone will have MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be a triple-camera module on the phone.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch, Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Though no specifications have been shared, it looks to have a triple-camera module at the back of the phone.

    OnePlus also teased that the 5000mAh battery on the phone will support 33W, wired, fast charging.

    Also Read: OnePlus Nord N20 rolls out with AMOLED display, 64 MP triple cameras and Snapdragon 695 SoC

    OnePlus Nord Buds

    The Buds are OnePlus' first Nord branded, true wireless earbuds. They will feature 12.4mm titanium drivers that the company says will deliver deep bass, and support AI noise cancelling.

    The OnePlus Nord Buds will offer 5 hours of music playback, with just 10 minutes of charging. It has also been certified IP55 for dust, and water resistance.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #OnePlus #OnePlus 10R #Oneplus Nord #OnePlus Nord Buds #smartphones #TWS Earbuds
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 02:41 pm
