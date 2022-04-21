OnePlus Ace launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Charging

The OnePlus Ace has officially been unveiled in China. The device arrives with a top-end MediaTek chipset, super-fast charging support, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, and a sizeable battery. The OnePlus Ace will debut as the OnePlus 10R in other markets.

OnePlus Ace Price

The OnePlus Ace is priced at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,600) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/256GB variant for CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,900) and a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 41,400).

The OnePlus Ace is available in Black and Blue colours. The OnePlus Ace will debut as the OnePlus 10R in India on April 28 alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds.

OnePlus Ace Specifications

The OnePlus Ace is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also arrives with up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Ace sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10+. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate, going up to 1000Hz.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus Ace packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with two charging options – 80W and 150W. The phone runs on Android 12 with the OxygenOS skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and more. The screen also boasts an in-display fingerprint reader.





