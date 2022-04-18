OnePlus Nord Buds launch in India confirmed alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R are set to debut in India on April 28. And while OnePlus did tease the launch of a new pair of truly wireless earbuds alongside the two phones, it did mention the name of the earbuds, until now.



The OnePlus Nord Buds are here to rock the town soon! Keep yourself notified and win big: https://t.co/NlMgDtCRfR pic.twitter.com/TRXNTEZcRb

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 18, 2022

The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord Buds will also debut in India on April 28 at 07:00 pm (IST). The new earbuds will be the first truly wireless (TWS) earphones under the Nord brand.

OnePlus says that the “OnePlus Nord Buds are being launched to build a robust Nord ecosystem and further strengthen the brand promise of being trustworthy, cost-efficient, and playful, providing a holistic OnePlus experience to the community.” The teaser does reveal the colour options and the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus will reveal more details about its first Nord Buds in the coming days, although the dedicated event page does hint at powerful bass, fast charging, active noise cancellation, and sweat resistance. Additionally, the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has also been revealed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Confirmed Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. It will come in a Blue Tide colour option with a triple-camera setup on the back. OnePlus has also confirmed a high-refresh-rate panel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Specifications

The CE 2 Lite is expected to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is also expected to run on Android 11 with the OxygenOS skin on top.

OnePlus 10R Confirmed Specifications

The OnePlus 10R will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone will also feature 150W SuperVOOC charging support. It will also be sold with 80W fast-charging support. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10R will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. For improved gaming performance, the phone will also come with the new HyperBoost Gaming Engine. The OnePlus 10R is expected to debut as the OnePlus Ace in China on April 21.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes