English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus Nord Buds launch in India confirmed alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R

    The launch event for the OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and OnePlus 10R will take place on April 28 in India.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 18, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R are set to debut in India on April 28. And while OnePlus did tease the launch of a new pair of truly wireless earbuds alongside the two phones, it did mention the name of the earbuds, until now.

    The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord Buds will also debut in India on April 28 at 07:00 pm (IST). The new earbuds will be the first truly wireless (TWS) earphones under the Nord brand.

    OnePlus says that the “OnePlus Nord Buds are being launched to build a robust Nord ecosystem and further strengthen the brand promise of being trustworthy, cost-efficient, and playful, providing a holistic OnePlus experience to the community.” The teaser does reveal the colour options and the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds.

    OnePlus will reveal more details about its first Nord Buds in the coming days, although the dedicated event page does hint at powerful bass, fast charging, active noise cancellation, and sweat resistance. Additionally, the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has also been revealed.

    Close

    Related stories

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Confirmed Specifications

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. It will come in a Blue Tide colour option with a triple-camera setup on the back. OnePlus has also confirmed a high-refresh-rate panel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Specifications

    The CE 2 Lite is expected to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is also expected to run on Android 11 with the OxygenOS skin on top.

    OnePlus 10R Confirmed Specifications

    The OnePlus 10R will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone will also feature 150W SuperVOOC charging support. It will also be sold with 80W fast-charging support. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10R will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. For improved gaming performance, the phone will also come with the new HyperBoost Gaming Engine. The OnePlus 10R is expected to debut as the OnePlus Ace in China on April 21.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #MediaTek #OnePlus #Oneplus Nord #smartphones #truly wireless earbuds #TWS Earbuds
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 06:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.