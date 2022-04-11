OnePlus launch event in India scheduled for April 28; OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord TWS Buds tipped

Less than a month after the OnePlus 10 Pro debuted in India, the Chinese electronics company will on April 28 launch two more smartphones and a pair of true wireless earbuds in the country.

OnePlus India recently teased an image with the silhouette of the two phones and a pair of true wireless earbuds on its official Twitter account. An event page has also been set up, where OnePlus fans can subscribe to get updates.



Officially Confirmed

OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G & Nord Buds TWS launching on April 28, 2022 in India.#OnePlus #OnePlus10R #OnePlusNordCE2Lite pic.twitter.com/guZQ2bgnQW

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 11, 2022

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus event will begin at 7 pm on April 28.There is no information on the upcoming devices but they will likely be the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Tipster Abhishek Yadav also suggests that the company will also launch its first true wireless earbuds under the Nord brand—OnePlus Nord Buds.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is rumoured to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC as opposed to the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Review). The OnePlus 10R could likely be the first in India to use the Dimensity 8100 mobile platform.

Information about the two phones and the earbuds is still scarce but we should get more details in the days leading up to the launch. Watch this space.





