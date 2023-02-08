OnePlus Ace 2 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 100W Charging

OnePlus Ace 2 was recently unveiled in China. The Ace 2 debuted shortly before OnePlus’ mega event in India, where it showcased the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and more. The OnePlus Ace 2 arrives as a rebranded version of the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus Ace 2 price is set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 34,200) for the base 12GB/256GB model. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2 also comes in 12GB/512GB and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs 37,800) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 42,750), respectively. The OnePlus Ace 2 is available in the same Black and Silver colours as the OnePlus 11R in India.

The OnePlus Ace 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Ace 2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. The OnePlus Ace 2 runs Android 13 out of the box with a layer of ColorOS 13 on top.

Also Read: OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Highlights | OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, Mechanical Keyboard, 4K QLED TV, more announced

On the front, the Ace 2 opts for a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,450 nits. The panel boasts an adaptive refresh rate, capable of automatically scaling between 30Hz, 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The screen also boasts an instant touch sampling rate of 1000Hz, while offering 2160Hz PWM Dimming.

Read More

For optics, the Ace 2 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro shooter. The hole-punch camera cut-out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The handset weighs around 204 grams and measures 8.7mm thick.