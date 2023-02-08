OnePlus Ace 2 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 100W Charging

OnePlus Ace 2 was recently unveiled in China. The Ace 2 debuted shortly before OnePlus’ mega event in India, where it showcased the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and more. The OnePlus Ace 2 arrives as a rebranded version of the OnePlus 11R.
The OnePlus Ace 2 price is set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 34,200) for the base 12GB/256GB model. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2 also comes in 12GB/512GB and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs 37,800) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 42,750), respectively. The OnePlus Ace 2 is available in the same Black and Silver colours as the OnePlus 11R in India.
The OnePlus Ace 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Ace 2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. The OnePlus Ace 2 runs Android 13 out of the box with a layer of ColorOS 13 on top.
