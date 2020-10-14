OnePlus 8T 5G launch today: Leaked price, specifications and everything you need to know

OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled to go live at 7.30 pm IST on October 14. The latest OnePlus premium smartphone will be launched globally and is likely to go on sale starting October 17 in India via Amazon. OnePlus 8T price and specifications were leaked ahead of the official launch and here is everything you need to know:

OnePlus 8T price in India (leaked)

OnePlus 8T price for the 8GB + 128GB will be Rs 42,999, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. The OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs 45,999. It will come in Aquamarine Green and Silver colours.

If true, OnePlus 8T will be available at a lower price compared to its predecessor. The entry-level and region-exclusive OnePlus 8 6GB + 128GB storage variant was launched for Rs 41,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB storage option was priced at Rs 44,999. The 12GB + 256GB storage option was launched for Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 8T 5G specifications

OnePlus 8T specifications confirmed so far include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module housing four camera sensors and an LED flash.

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications and renders suggest that the rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11. Under the hood, OnePlus 8T will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865/ Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus Nord special edition

OnePlus has also teased the launch of a special edition variant of the OnePlus Nord (Review). This new variant is expected to be a Gray Ash colour variant that was rumoured to launch earlier this year. Currently, OnePlus Nord is available in two colours - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. The special edition Nord is expected to have the same specifications and features.

It is unknown if this new OnePlus Nord Gray Ash colour will be available across all the three storage options - 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus Buds Z, an affordable variant of the OnePlus Buds, is also teased to launch at the OnePlus 8T 5G event.