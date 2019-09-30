OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: What are the differences?

The OnePlus 7T is priced in India, starting from Rs 37,999.
OnePlus added another smartphone to the OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7T attempts to fill the gap between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T brings all the flagship specifications missing on the standard OnePlus 7 with a few compromises of its own.
The OnePlus 7T is priced in India, starting from Rs 37,999, which is 5K less than the OnePlus 7. Considering the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are about to go on sale in the next couple of days, we thought it would be best to compare the three devices to give you a better picture of what you’re getting and what you’re missing.
Design
The OnePlus 7T
|Specs
|OnePlus 7T
|OnePlus 7
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Display
|6.55-inch FHD+AMOLED, 402 ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
|6.41-inch FHD+AMOLED, 402 ppi, 60Hz refresh rate
|6.67-inch QHD+AMOLED, 516 ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4X
|6GB/8GB LPDDR4X
|6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB /256GB UFS 3.0
|128/256GB UFS 3.0
|128/256GB UFS 3.0
|Rear Camera
|48MP, f/1.6, OIS + 16MP, f/2.2 + 8MP, f/2.4, 2x zoom, OIS
|48MP, f/1.6, OIS + 5MP Depth Sensor
|48MP, f/1.6, OIS + 16MP, f/2.2 + 8MP, f/2.4, 2x zoom, OIS
|Front Camera
|Sony IMX4791, 16MP, f/2.0
|Sony IMX4791, 16MP, f/2.0
|Sony IMX4791, 16MP, f/2.0
|Battery
|3,800mAh, Warp Charge 30T
|3,700 mAh, 20W Fast Charging
|4,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging
|Starting Price
|Rs 37,999
|Rs 32,999
|Rs 48,999
Design
The OnePlus 7T offers a better display over the OnePlus 7. In terms of display, the OnePlus 7T offers the same resolution and ppi as the standard OnePlus 7. However, the 7T gets a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company also brings HDR10 and HDR+ support to the OnePlus 7T’s display. The OnePlus 7T’s screen may not be as good as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it is a big improvement over the standard OnePlus 7.
Performance
One the performance front, the OnePlus 7T’s Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset gives it a clear edge over the other two phones. The SD855+ SoC is a higher-clocked CPU and offers a 15-percent boost in GPU. And, while you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM, it really isn’t necessary. Over 8GB of RAM on smartphones is just overkill.
Camera
Optics were a big let down on the OnePlus 7. For a more complete camera setup, you’d have to splurge extra on the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the OnePlus 7T rights that wrong. Bringing all the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro at a more reasonable price. The OnePlus 7T has the same triple camera setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a DxOMark rear camera score of 111 points.
Verdict
For us, the OnePlus 7 didn't do enough to differentiate it from the OnePlus 6T, while the OnePlus 7 Pro went all-out premium with the spec sheet and price tag. The OnePlus 7T offers a no-compromise approach, similar to what we've seen on OnePlus' flagship killers of the past.At its current price, the OnePlus 7T provides excellent value, giving you all the benefits of the OnePlus 7 Pro at 11K less. If you're looking to buy a OnePlus 7 smartphone, the 7T offers the best value of all three devices.