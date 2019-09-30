OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: What are the differences?

OnePlus added another smartphone to the OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7T attempts to fill the gap between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T brings all the flagship specifications missing on the standard OnePlus 7 with a few compromises of its own.

The OnePlus 7T is priced in India, starting from Rs 37,999, which is 5K less than the OnePlus 7. Considering the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are about to go on sale in the next couple of days, we thought it would be best to compare the three devices to give you a better picture of what you’re getting and what you’re missing.

Design

The OnePlus 7T

Specs OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7 OnePlus 7 Pro Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Display 6.55-inch FHD+AMOLED, 402 ppi, 90Hz refresh rate 6.41-inch FHD+AMOLED, 402 ppi, 60Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch QHD+AMOLED, 516 ppi, 90Hz refresh rate RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB /256GB UFS 3.0 128/256GB UFS 3.0 128/256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.6, OIS + 16MP, f/2.2 + 8MP, f/2.4, 2x zoom, OIS 48MP, f/1.6, OIS + 5MP Depth Sensor 48MP, f/1.6, OIS + 16MP, f/2.2 + 8MP, f/2.4, 2x zoom, OIS Front Camera Sony IMX4791, 16MP, f/2.0 Sony IMX4791, 16MP, f/2.0 Sony IMX4791, 16MP, f/2.0 Battery 3,800mAh, Warp Charge 30T 3,700 mAh, 20W Fast Charging 4,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Starting Price Rs 37,999 Rs 32,999 Rs 48,999

Design

The OnePlus 7T offers a better display over the OnePlus 7. In terms of display, the OnePlus 7T offers the same resolution and ppi as the standard OnePlus 7. However, the 7T gets a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company also brings HDR10 and HDR+ support to the OnePlus 7T’s display. The OnePlus 7T’s screen may not be as good as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it is a big improvement over the standard OnePlus 7.

Performance

One the performance front, the OnePlus 7T’s Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset gives it a clear edge over the other two phones. The SD855+ SoC is a higher-clocked CPU and offers a 15-percent boost in GPU. And, while you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM, it really isn’t necessary. Over 8GB of RAM on smartphones is just overkill.

Camera

Optics were a big let down on the OnePlus 7. For a more complete camera setup, you’d have to splurge extra on the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the OnePlus 7T rights that wrong. Bringing all the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro at a more reasonable price. The OnePlus 7T has the same triple camera setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, which has a DxOMark rear camera score of 111 points.

Verdict

For us, the OnePlus 7 didn't do enough to differentiate it from the OnePlus 6T, while the OnePlus 7 Pro went all-out premium with the spec sheet and price tag. The OnePlus 7T offers a no-compromise approach, similar to what we've seen on OnePlus' flagship killers of the past.