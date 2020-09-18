OnePlus 7T Pro price slashed to as low as Rs 40,999 in India

Amid rumours and leaks of the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 7T Pro has got a price cut in India. The OnePlus 7T Pro’s price has been slashed on Amazon India and the company’s official website in the country. The OnePlus 7T Pro’s price in India now starts from Rs 43,999, down from Rs 47,999, an effective Rs 4,000 price cut.

OnePlus 7T Pro Offers

Apart from the discounted price, Amazon India and OnePlus.in are also offering a Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions. You can also get a free protective Karbon case or Sandstone case on OnePlus.in. The price cut is not reflective on the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is still priced at Rs 58,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone packs a 4,085 mAh that supports the Warp Charge 30T charging technology.

The OnePlus 7T Pro sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the front, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a mechanical pop-up selfie camera with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

On the back, the OnePlus 7T Pro opts for a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The OnePlus 7T Pro is available in a single Blue Haze colour option.