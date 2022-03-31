OnePlus 10 Pro launching in India today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect at the event

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is debuting in India later today. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be unveiled in the country alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Pro in a new Radiant Silver colour.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s launch event in India will take place at 07:30 pm (IST). The launch event will be streamed on the company’s YouTube handle. You can also check out the video embedded below.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Price in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s price was recently leaked in India. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the base model will come with a starting price of Rs 66,999. This variant is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. There will also be a 12GB RAM option with 256GB of internal storage that could set you back Rs 71,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.

There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 10 Pro camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

