Nvidia unveils GTX 1650 and 1660 Super graphics cards and two new Shield TV models

Nvidia released a slew of new products. The semiconductor giant has released two new models of the Shield TV and two Super variants of the GeForce 16 series graphics cards. The latest products to the company’s portfolio include the Nvidia Shield TV (2019), Nvidia Shield TV Pro, GeForce GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1650 Super graphics cards. So, let’s take an in-depth look at all the new products.

Nvidia Shield TV

The new 2019 Shield TV features a unique tube-shaped design. The new Tegra X1+ chipset on the new Shield TV should offer a performance boost of up to 25-percent over its predecessor.

Additionally, you also get 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, while ports are limited to an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and a microSD card slot. In terms of software, you get Android TV OS based on Android Pie. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0 LE and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The 2019 version of the Shield TV also supports 4K upscaling for standard content and Dolby HDR Vision. The tubular remote features backlit buttons and motion sensing. The Nvidia Shield TV (2019) is priced at $150 (Roughly Rs 10,700).

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

The Pro version of the new Shield TV is a powerful version of its vanilla counterpart with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. You also get two USB 3.0 ports to attach more accessories. The Pro variant also functions as a PLEX media server and stays true to the traditional Shield TV form factor. The Nvidia Shield TV Pro will set you back $200 (Roughly Rs 14,200).

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

The Super version of the GTX 1660 offers a considerable boost in performance over the standard GTX 1660. The new GTX 1660 Super also comes with DDR6 memory standards over the DDR5 on the GTX 1660. The card features 6GB of VRAM, 1,408 CUDA cores with a base clock of 1,530MHz and a boost clock of 1,785MHz. The new GPU also features a data rate of 14GBps over the 8GBps you get with DDR5, taking the memory bandwidth up to 336 GB/sec. The GTX 1660 Super has been upgraded to enable 1440p gaming at above 60 fps. The GTX 1660 Super will start from Rs 20,500 onwards, bridging the price-to-performance gap on the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

Nvidia also announced a Super variant of its entry-level GTX 1650 GPU, aimed at delivering a streamlined 1080p gaming experience across several E-sports and AAA titles. The new GTX 1650 Super retains its 4GB RAM with an upgrade to GDDR6 at 12 Gbps, taking the total memory bandwidth up to 192 GB/s. The 1650 Super also features 1,280 CUDA cores with a base clock of 1,530MHz and a boost clock of 1,725MHz. The new GTX 1650 Super will be available on the 22nd of November with pricing to be announced later.

Nvidia claims the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1650 Super will deliver “up to 2x the performance of the prior generation GTX 10-series GPUs and up to 50 per cent more performance over the original GTX 16-series”. The new GPUs are powered by the company’s Turing architecture.