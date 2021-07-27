Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds with transparent design and ANC launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Features, Availability

Nothing has officially taken the lid off its first product. The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds have been unveiled globally with an iconic new design, active noise cancellation, excellent battery life, water resistance, and 11.6mm drivers.

Nothing Ear 1 Price in India

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are priced at Rs 5,999 in India. The earbuds are available in 45 countries and are priced at $99 in the US and £99 in the UK. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will be available in India on August 17 via Flipkart.

Nothing Ear 1 Features and Specifications

Both the earbuds and the case feature a unique transparent design. The transparent plastic case allows people to see some internals of the case and the earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 feature a 0.34cc chamber with a single 11.6mm dynamic driver. The Ear 1 also features active noise cancellation, with two levels of intensity.

The Ear 1 boasts a transparency mode that allowing users to hear ambient noise. The buds also feature touch controls to access different features. The Ear 1 true wireless earbuds offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the charging case offers up to 34 hours of playback in total. The Ear (1) earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant.

The case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-certified charger or through a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing Ear 1 buds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs. Nothing has also unveiled the Ear 1 app, which is available for both Android and iOS. The app also includes an equaliser to fine-tune the audio and brings other features like fast pairing, in-ear detection, etc.