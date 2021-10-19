MARKET NEWS

Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone launched in India with Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, IP68 Rating: All you need to know

The Nokia XR20 is priced at Rs 46,999 in India for the sole 6GB/128GB.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST

Nokia has unveiled its new rugged smartphone in India designed specially for a harsh environment. Launched on October 18, the Nokia XR20 comes with a military-grade design, a 5G chipset, dual rear cameras, a sizeable battery, and water resistance.

Nokia XR20 Price in India

The Nokia XR20 is priced at Rs 46,999 in India for the sole 6GB/128GB. The device comes in Granite and Ultra Blue colours and will be available for pre-booking on October 20, with the first sale starting October 30.

The device will be available on Nokia.com and through leading e-commerce platforms and offline retailers. Customers who pre-book the XR20 will get a free pair of Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and one-year screen protection.

Nokia XR20 Specs

The Nokia XR20 is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage onboard that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Nokia’s latest rugged smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is designed to work with gloves.

Nokia

For optics, the XR20 gets two rear cameras, including a 48 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. Both rear cameras feature ZEISS optics, while the hole-punch notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone packs a 4,630 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more.

The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. HMD Global claims that the device can survive a drop from 1.8 meters and can stay underwater for up to an hour. The phone is also MIL-STD810H certified and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
