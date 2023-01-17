Nokia T21 Android tablet launched in India with 2K Display, Android 12, 8,200 mAh Battery

Nokia has officially unveiled a new tablet in India. The Nokia T21 debuts as an affordable Android tablet with some promising specifications. HMD Global has equipped the new tablet with a large battery, solid software support and a vibrant display.

Nokia T21 Price in India

The Nokia T21 Android tablet price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 18,999 for the Wi-Fi + LTE variant. The Nokia T21 comes in a single Charcoal Grey colour with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Nokia is also offering a free Flip Cover worth Rs 1,999 as part of launch offers on the tablet. The Nokia T21 is already available for pre-booking and users can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on pre-booking the device. The Nokia T21 will be available for purchase in India from January 22.

Nokia T21 Specifications

The Nokia T21 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The tablet also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The tablet sports a 10.36-inch 2K IPS LCD panel with low blue light certification.

In optics, the Nokia T21 opts for an 8 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear camera. Nokia’s latest Android tablet packs an 8,200 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Nokia T21 runs Android 12 out of the box, while the company promises two years of major OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia T21 comes with tough aluminium body that features a 60 percent recycled plastic cover for the antenna. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC, and more.