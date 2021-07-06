Nokia flagship smartphone launching on November 11, says HMD Product Manager

Nokia flagship smartphone coming on November 11

Nokia has launched a ton of new budget smartphones in 2021, but the company has yet to announce a successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G and its last flagship, the Nokia 9 PureView. However, a new report by ITHome suggests that a Nokia flagship phone could be on its way in November.

The report notes that Zhang Yucheng, the Product Manager for HMD in China was quoted saying that the new Nokia flagship smartphone is launching in China on November 11, 2021 – 11.11. It is worth noting that November 11 is Single’s Day in China, the biggest shopping event in the country.

Yucheng didn’t provide any details about the device, apart from its launch date, although Nokia might ditch the PureView naming scheme to go with the new X series branding. According to a previous report by NPU (Nokiapoweruser), the phone in question will be named the Nokia X50.

But rather than a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, the report claims that the device will run on the Snapdragon 775/775G mobile platform, which is a successor to the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It could also pack a Penta-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP sensor at the helm. Other rumours suggest that the Nokia X50 will feature a QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.