Nokia C30 hits markets with Android Go 11 at Rs 10,999

Nokia has officially revealed a new budget phone in its C series in India. The Nokia C30 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a Unisoc chip, a massive battery, and a large display. It comes as an exclusive offer for Jio consumers.

Nokia C30 Price in India

The Nokia C30 is priced in India at Rs 10,999 for the base 3GB/32GB model. The device also comes in a 4GB/64GB configuration priced at Rs 11,999. The Nokia C30 is available in white and green colour options.

The phone will go on sale through Nokia.com, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail channels. Jio users will get an instant 10 percent or Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of the Nokia C30.

Nokia C30 Specs

The Nokia C30 is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The Android 11 (Go Edition) device also comes with 32GB or 64GB of storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Nokia C30 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits of brightness. The display also supports 70 percent of NTSC colour gamut. The handset packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging over Micro-USB port. For optics, the Nokia C30 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The phone also has support for face unlock and has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone, and more.