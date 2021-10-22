MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia C30 hits markets with Android Go 11 at Rs 10,999

Jio customers will get an additional 10 percent discount on the purchase of the device.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

Nokia has officially revealed a new budget phone in its C series in India. The Nokia C30 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a Unisoc chip, a massive battery, and a large display. It comes as an exclusive offer for Jio consumers.

Nokia C30 Price in India 

The Nokia C30 is priced in India at Rs 10,999 for the base 3GB/32GB model. The device also comes in a 4GB/64GB configuration priced at Rs 11,999. The Nokia C30 is available in white and green colour options.

The phone will go on sale through Nokia.com, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail channels. Jio users will get an instant 10 percent or Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of the Nokia C30.

Nokia C30 Specs

Close

Related stories

The Nokia C30 is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The Android 11 (Go Edition) device also comes with 32GB or 64GB of storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Nokia C30 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits of brightness. The display also supports 70 percent of NTSC colour gamut. The handset packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging over Micro-USB port. For optics, the Nokia C30 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The phone also has support for face unlock and has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone, and more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nokia #smartphones
first published: Oct 22, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.