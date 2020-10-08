Nokia announces six new Smart TVs in India: Check price, specs, availability

Nokia recently unveiled six new smart TVs in India. The new TV range starts with a 32-inch model and goes all the way up to the 65-inch variant. To recall, Nokia launched its first 4K Smart TV in India in December last year. The arrival of the new TV models, expands Nokia’s range in the country, giving consumers more options.

Nokia TV Price in India

The 32-inch Nokia TV is priced at Rs 12,999 in India, while the 43-inch model will set you back Rs 22,999. You can also get an Ultra HD model in the 43-inch size for Rs 28,999. Additionally, there’s a 50-inch and 55-inch Ultra HD variants priced at Rs 33,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Lastly, the 65-inch version costs Rs 59,999.

The new Nokia TVs will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which is scheduled to kick off next week, from October 15.

Nokia’s new smart TVs arrive in three different resolutions – 32-inch HD (1366*768 pixels) resolution, 43-inch Full HD (1920*1080 pixels) resolution, and the UHD (3840*2160 pixels) resolution for the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes.

Nokia’s UHD TV models feature MaxBrite Display and Micro Dimming and Micro Dimming as well as an advanced contrast ratio of 5000:1. The HD and Full HD models feature 3000:1 contrast ratio. Popular Japanese audio brand Onkyo will provide a 6D sound experience and dynamic amplification technology. All six TVs feature the Android 9.0 Pie operating system.