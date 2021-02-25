Noise Buds Solo TWS with ANC and Noise Buds Pop with ENC launched in India: All you need to know

Noise recently launched two new earbuds in India’s affordable TWS segment. The Noise Buds Solo and Noise Buds Pop both arrive in India’s sub-5K market and bring some form of noise cancellation.

Noise Buds Solo and Noise Buds Pop Price

The Noise Buds Solo’s price in India is set at Rs 4,999, while the Noise Buds Pop will set you back Rs 2,999. The TWS earbuds will go on sale from February 28 on Noise’s website and other e-commerce platforms. It is worth noting that the company has said that the price mentioned is a “limited launch price”, which will be available during the first few days following the launch.

Noise Buds Solo Features

The Noise Buds Solo are the first by the company to feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds feature a triple mic system, a transparency mode, and reduce noise by 35 dB. The Buds Solo boasts a total playback time of 36 hours, with seven hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC turned off and five hours when it is switched on.

The Hyper Sync technology and in-ear detection enable smart play, pause and pairing. They also support Bluetooth 5.0 and SBC as well as AAC codecs. The Buds Solo TWS are available in Charcoal Black, Ecru Gold, Sage Green and Stone Blue colour options.

Noise Buds Pop Features

The Noise Buds Pop is a more affordable set of TWS earphones that use environmental noise cancellation (ENC) rather than ANC. The earphone’s ENC is enabled through the quad-mic system. Additionally, the transparency mode amplifies ambient sounds to keep a person in sync with what’s happening outside. The Noise Buds Pop TWS also come with Hyper Sync technology.