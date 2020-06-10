No sleep pods, no gym, no lavish lunches as Google prepares for employees to return to the offices

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that its employees would return to offices from July 6. However, it will be a gradual process, starting with a fraction of employees to ensure the company complies with global health and safety guidelines.

In fact, Google intends to limit its office occupancy at just 10-percent, hoping to gradually raise the figure to 30-percent by September.

But as the company prepares for employees to return to offices on July 6, there will be a few changes. In a memo sent to employees (Obtained by Business Insider), Pichai said that lunches would be distributed in prepared boxes only and employees will have to undergo temperature checks. Additionally, employees will no longer have access to the company’s gym or sleeping pods.

Google will also make changes to the office layout to ensure adequate distancing between desks. Seating in conference rooms, office breakout spaces, and eating areas will also be spaced out by 6 feet to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Employees will also have to use masks that are provided by Google. The company is also introducing arrival slots at its office each day to prevent crowding. Apart from saying goodbye to lavish lunches, Google employees will not be offered breakfast and dinner at all.

As mentioned above, employees will not have access to gyms, sleep pods and massages. Pichai reiterated that those working from home could continue to do so until the end of the year if they choose. Meanwhile, Google also gave all employees working remotely an allowance of USD 1,000 (Roughly Rs 75,538), or the equivalent in their national country, to spend on equipment to help outfit their home workspaces.