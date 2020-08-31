Netflix offers free access to select original movies, shows without subscription

In a bid to entice new users, Netflix is offering free access to some original movies and shows. Some of the movies and shows being offered for free include Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, and Grace and Frankie.

Netflix told Gadget 360 that it was looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members. With the free access, you will be able to watch full-length movies in all supported language as well as the first episode of the first season of select TV shows. Additionally, a 30-second ad will play before every title, although it is skippable.

The free access to original Netflix content is available globally at netflix.com/watch-free and does not require the creation of an account. Netflix’s free access content is currently supported on Android, PCs, Windows, and Macs. However, it is not yet supported on smart TVs, iOS, Fire Stick, or incognito mode.

This is not the first time this year that Netflix has introduced promotion offers or new plans. In July, the OTT platform tested a Mobile+ plan at Rs 349 per month, which allowed users access to high-definition video quality at a more affordable price. However, the plan has not been widely rolled out yet.