MWC 2022: Here's what to expect from the biggest mobile technology show

The annual mobile technology showcase event Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 28 to March 3.

Expectations are high this time after the largest annual gathering of the telecom industry was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and the 2021 event was a muted online affair.

This year, the event organiser GSMA expects on-site attendance of at least 40,000, with the number possibly rising to 60,000.

The show will follow a hybrid format—open to both livestreams and in-person sessions. more than 1,800 exhibitors and attendees from 183 countries would be on the show floor, GSMA said.

What to expect?

First out of the gates will be Samsung. The South Korean giant will hold a livestream event on the eve of MWC 2022, on February 27. Since it has already announced its mobile flagships for this year (Galaxy S22 series) and even put them on store shelves, the focus would be on new laptops, supposedly new Galaxy Book models.

Acer will also showcase its new laptop offerings, with the company's Swift 5 expected to be the big highlight. Lenovo and Huawei will also showcase new laptops.

At the mobile focused event, Chinese companies such as TCL and Oppo will lead the charge with new phone announcements.

Huawei, too, will announce more smartphones. Japanese firm Sony is likely to showcase strides made in mobile technologies.

Nokia and HMD Global are expected to unveil their new range of affordable phones and maybe some new headsets. The most interesting of the announcements though may come in the form of 6G.

Motorola and OnePlus will be there too, with new phones and a range of accessories.

Xiaomi has already unveiled its flagship for this year, Xiaomi 12, in China, so it would likely focus on sub-brands like Poco and Redmi. Realme will be there too.

Where to watch the livestreams?

You can catch Samsung's livestream here. Huawei's MWC livestream can be watched here, while Nokia will host its event here.

Poco will host its in-person event on February 28 and will likely offer a livestream as well.