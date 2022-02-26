English
    Russian participation at Mobile World Congress 2022 to be restricted

    The event organiser Global System for Mobile Communications has said some Russian firms will be barred from the event and there will be no Russian pavilion this time

    Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    (Image: MWC 2021)

    (Image: MWC 2021)

    There would be no Russian pavilion and some firms would also be barred from showcasing products at the annual Mobile World Congress that begins in Barcelona on February 28, the organisers have said.

    The Global System for Mobile Communications said the Russian participation at the much-followed annual meet would be curtailed in keeping with the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West after its invasion of Ukraine.

    “In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances," GSMA said in a statement shared on its website, condemning the Russian invasion.

    The industry body said it would "continue to cooperate with international sanctions against Russia", as the situation evolves.

    Close

    It also vowed to follow, "all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation," and said "there will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22."

    Speaking to Reuters on February 25, GSMA Chief Executive John Hoffman said there were no plans to cancel or put off MWC 2022, which will be held from February 28 to March 3.

    "As we see the situation today, we don't see any need or requirement to do that," said Hoffman. "Of course it's an evolving situation and we will continue to monitor it."

    Country pavilions shine a spotlight on smaller companies and this year, the absence of a pavilion could dent prospective deals or opportunities for Russian firms.

    Larger exhibitors with ties to Russia, however, can still pay GSMA to be on the show floor and the organiser confirmed it would not stop them until further sanctions force its hand.
