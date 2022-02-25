English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 25, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slams 'horrific' Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden said US forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the East. The US had provided over USD 650 million in defensive assistance to Ukraine last year.


    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Two loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early Friday, an AFP journalist said, as Russian troops push closer to the Ukrainian capital in an invasion of its Western-backed neighbour. Ukraine's army said that Russia fired on civilian areas of Kyiv but that Ukraine's air defence systems repelled "two deadly gifts", according to a post on its verified
    Facebook page.

    Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said three people were injured with one in critical condition after "missile debris" hit a residential building. He tweeted a photo showing a building with part of its wall torn down and firefighters present at the scene. Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems.

    Russia's forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv and the West responded with punishing sanctions. On Thursday, Russian paratroopers wrested control of the Gostomel airfield, on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv, after swooping in with helicopters and jets from the direction of Belarus. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Friday that Russian "sabotage groups" have entered Kyiv and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

    • February 25, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Make arrangements for safe return of 1,200 Maharashtra students stuck in Ukraine: Minister urges PM Modi

      Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to make arrangements for the safe return of 1,200 students from the state, who are currently studying in Ukraine, against which Russia has launched a military operation. Samant, who is Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, has made the same demand in separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "The lives of Indian students studying in Ukraine can be in danger given the war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine," Samant observed in the February 23 letter.

      The Maharashtra minister said students from Maharashtra are stuck in Ukraine due to the unavailability of facilities to fly back and other resources. "The Indian government has in the past rescued Indians stranded in other countries in similar situations. Requesting you to immediately rescue Maharashtra's 1,200 students stuck in Ukraine and instruct officials concerned to make arrangements for the students' safe return to Maharashtra," Samant said.

    • February 25, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Barack Obama: There are economic consequences of imposing sanctions on Russia, but willing to pay the price

      A day after Russian military forces invaded Ukraine in a 'special military operation' to defend separatists in the country, Former US President Barack Obama released a statement on February 25 condemning the 'brazen attack' and offered solidarity with the Ukrainians. In his statement, the Barack Obama, the first African-American President of the United States of America, appealed to the 'people of conscience around the world' that Russia's actions must be condemned and support must be offered to the Ukrainian people.

      Read more

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Mumbai city collectorate issues special contact number, e-mail for residents stuck in Ukraine

      Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar has appealed to the residents of the island city, who are currently stranded in Ukraine, to contact the designated number and e-mail address for assistance. Russia on Thursday launched a military operation against Ukraine following weeks of high tension.

      The collector office said several residents, including the students, are stuck in Ukraine. The residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com. Mumbai city has two districts - one is the island district and second is the suburban. The Ministry of External Affairs have also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. They are: toll-free - 1800118797; telephone - 011-23012113 / 23014105 / 23017905; fax : 011-23088124; e-mail: situationroom@mea.gov.in. The Ministry of External Affairs have also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine.

    • February 25, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slams 'horrific' Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv

      Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed the "horrific rocket strikes" that shook capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning. "Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Kuleba said on Twitter. "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany".

    • February 25, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Dialogue, diplomacy best way forward to defuse Ukraine crisis: India

      External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate telephonic conversations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, insisting that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

      As Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine triggered widespread condemnation and fears of a wider conflict, India has been in touch with all parties concerned as part of overall global efforts to bring down the tensions. In his talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar conveyed to the Russian foreign minister that "dialogue and diplomacy" are the best way forward to defuse the crisis.

      Read more

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

      Anand Mahindra on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Have lived through 2 wars, spine chilling' ##Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Anand Mahindra on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Have lived through 2 wars, spine chilling'

      As reports of Russian military operation on Ukraine spread, industrialist Anand Mahindra on Thursday shared a video of air raids sounding in Lviv, Ukraine and recollected how despite the experience from other wars, the "world does not seem to have learned ant lessons." The Mahindra Group chairman tweeted: "I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ‘65 and ‘71. And I remember how spine chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai."

      He was referring to the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971. "This sound has reawakened those nightmarish memories. The world doesn’t seem to have learned any lessons," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

    • February 25, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      On camera, missile flies over reporter during live stream from Ukraine ##Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | On camera, missile flies over reporter during live stream from Ukraine

      A journalist on ground in Ukraine caught a missile flying over his head while filming a live video after Russian invasion on Thursday. The video, which has 1.9 million views on Twitter, begins with Australian journalist Bryce Wilson walking on the streets of Kramatorsk city dressed in a protective gear and talking about the crisis. “Russia has declared war on Ukraine,” he says. “As soon as the declaration…,” the journalists adds before he is caught off guard by a missile speeding past the sky above him.

    • February 25, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Over 1,700 detained at anti-war protests in Russia

      Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine.

      See pics

    • February 25, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Australia slams China 'lifeline' to Russia

      Australia on Friday pilloried China's failure to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as Beijing's "unacceptable" decision to ease restrictions on a key Russian export in the face of Western sanctions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the world must unite to condemn Russia, voicing particular concern "at the lack of a strong response from China".

      Beijing announced Thursday that it would import more Russian wheat, in stark contrast to Western countries rolling out sanctions on the Kremlin and its allies. "You don't go to throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they are invading another country. That is simply unacceptable," Morrison said.

    • February 25, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | China seeks to fly its citizens out of Ukraine

      China's Embassy in Ukraine says it is arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens. An embassy statement Friday says conditions in Ukraine have deteriorated sharply but makes no mention of the Russian invasion. The embassy gave no details on where the evacuation flights would be leaving from. Nor did it say when the charter flights might happen, saying that scheduling will depend on the flight safety situation.

      It says travellers should be packed and ready to react quickly once flight schedules are announced. Passengers must have a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macau or a Taiwan compatriot card. The embassy earlier advised Chinese in Ukraine to stay home and to put a Chinese flag on their vehicles if they planned to travel long distances.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 25, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces, says Ukrainian official

      The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said late on February 24. "It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," he said. "This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," Podolyak said.

      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had raised an alarm earlier today about Russian forces trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant. The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.

      Read more

    • February 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | The invasion of Ukraine: How Russia attacked and what happens next

      After months of troop and tank buildups, of grim warnings of violence and vague assurances of peace, and of efforts at diplomacy in Washington, the halls of the United Nations and the capitals of Europe, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday, with shelling and rocket attacks on several major cities including the capital, Kyiv.

      Explosions thundered in the dim light before dawn, minutes after President Vladimir Putin of Russia cynically declared the start of a “special military operation” to “demilitarize” Ukraine but not occupy the country. His announcement came as the U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting, stunning ambassadors who had to deliver impromptu reactions to the rapidly changing events.

      Hours before the attacks began, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine made a dramatic televised plea to the people of Russia, saying he wanted to speak to them directly after Putin had rejected his phone call.

      Read more

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.