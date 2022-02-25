English
    More sanctions needed to 'increase' pressure on Russia: Volodymyr Zelensky tells EU

    "Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter after talking to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

    AFP
    February 25, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
    Ursula von der Leyen

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over its invasion, after the bloc held off hitting Moscow with the full arsenal of punitive measures.

    "Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter after talking to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
