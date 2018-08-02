Mumbai-based renewable energy firm 'MEE' launches BS-VI compliant Indizel fuel

Mumbai-based renewable energy firm, My Eco Energy (MEE) recently launched a new drop-in fuel that could replace diesel. Christened Indizel, it is an ultra-premium sustainable fuel that complies with EN 590 quality standards and BS-VI and Euro Vi emission norms.

Indizel can be used in any kind of diesel vehicle without the need for modifying the engine or blending limits. MEE plans to launch more than 300 outlets through which it will sell the new fuel. The company said that Indizel complies with the adjustment made to the National Policy on Biofuels that came into effect in May 2018.

The company's fuel stations will be fully automated and purchase of fuel will be possible only through its mobile app, which will requires you to have money pre-loaded into the app, acting like an wallet exclusively for MEE fuel stations. The station will be functional 24x7 and will cater to anything that requires diesel as a fuel.

MEE said that due to the higher cetane number, Indizel's combustion is more efficient resulting in lower particulate residue and tailpipe emissions. Indizel provides up to 25 percent better torque and horsepower under standard conditions, it can ignite at lower temperatures as low as 12 degrees and is cheaper to manufacture by 7-8 percent.