MSI launches new range of gaming laptops in India: All you need to know

MSI recently dropped new gaming laptops in India, equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics. The line-up includes laptops across the company’s Stealth, Vector, Raider, Pulse, Katana, and Crosshair series.

The new MSI Stealth GS77 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel processors (Core i7 / Core i9) paired with an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Its starting price is Rs 3,35,990.

MSI also unveiled the Stealth GS66 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The Stealth GS66 carries a price tag of Rs 3,30,990.

The MSI Raider GE76 and GE66 can be equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU. Graphics options include an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti card. The Raider GE76 starts from Rs 2,85,990, while the GE66 costs Rs 2,79,990.

The MSI Vector GP76 and GP66 are equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The Vector GP66 features a starting price of Rs 2,12,990, while the GP76 costs Rs 2,23,990.

The MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66 are equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU. The Pulse GL76 is priced at Rs 1,62,990, while the GL66 will set you back Rs 1,56,990.

The MSI Katana GF76 and Katana GF66 come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Graphics options include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060. The Katana GF76 will set you back by Rs 1,28,990 for the base model, while the GL66 starts from Rs 1,11,990.

The last gaming laptop in the line-up is the Crosshair 15, which features a 12Gen Intel Core i7 GPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. It is priced at Rs 1,56,990 and also comes in a special Rainbow Six Extraction Edition with similar specifications but a higher price tag of Rs 1,90,990.