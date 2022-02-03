MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    MSI launches new range of gaming laptops in India: All you need to know

    MSI's new gaming laptops come with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia's new RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti graphics

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

    MSI recently dropped new gaming laptops in India, equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics. The line-up includes laptops across the company’s Stealth, Vector, Raider, Pulse, Katana, and Crosshair series.

    The new MSI Stealth GS77 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel processors (Core i7 / Core i9) paired with an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Its starting price is Rs 3,35,990.

    MSI also unveiled the Stealth GS66 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The Stealth GS66 carries a price tag of Rs 3,30,990.

    The MSI Raider GE76 and GE66 can be equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU. Graphics options include an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti card. The Raider GE76 starts from Rs 2,85,990, while the GE66 costs Rs 2,79,990.

    The MSI Vector GP76 and GP66 are equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The Vector GP66 features a starting price of Rs 2,12,990, while the GP76 costs Rs 2,23,990.

    Close

    Related stories

    The MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66 are equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU. The Pulse GL76 is priced at Rs 1,62,990, while the GL66 will set you back Rs 1,56,990.

    The MSI Katana GF76 and Katana GF66 come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Graphics options include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060. The Katana GF76 will set you back by Rs 1,28,990 for the base model, while the GL66 starts from Rs 1,11,990.

    The last gaming laptop in the line-up is the Crosshair 15, which features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. It is priced at Rs 1,56,990  and also comes in a special Rainbow Six Extraction Edition with similar specifications but a higher price tag of Rs 1,90,990.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gaming laptops #Intel #laptops #MSI #NVIDIA
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 02:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.