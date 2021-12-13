MSI Creator Z16 launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU

MSI Creator Z16 notebooks have been unveiled in India. The MSI Creator Z16 arrives with the latest 11th Gen Intel CPUs and an Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU. The new MSI Z16 laptop is designed for content creators, although it also has the ability to run AAA games.

MSI Creator Z16 Price in India

The MSI Creator Z16 is priced at Rs 2,40,990 for the Core i7 model and Rs 2,57,990 for the Core i9 variant. The laptop will go on sale through MSI brand stores, authorised sellers, and Flipkart starting today (December 2021).

MSI Creator Z16 Specifications

The MSI Creator Z16 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processor. The CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. It also comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and two NVMe M.2 SSD storage slots.

The Z16 sports a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560*1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and touch support. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 colour accuracy out-of-the-box and features True Color Technology post the colour gamut.

The notebook also comes with a Mini-LED backlit keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting by Steel Series Engine. MSI says, “the Creator Z16 illuminates lightly dim spaces and helps you accomplish tasks with ease.” The Z16 packs a four-cell lithium-polymer battery with a 180W power adapter.

The notebook also has an IR HD webcam (720p at 30fps). Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A ports, a combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. You also get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E support. The MSI Creator Z16 runs on Windows 10 but can be upgraded to Windows 11.