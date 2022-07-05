Motorola launches the Moto G42 in India: Check price, offers, specifications

(Image Courtesy: Motorola)

Moto G42 has been launched in India. The budget smartphone from Motorola has been priced at Rs. 13,999 and will go on sale, starting 12 noon on July 11.

Moto G42 pricing and offers

The G42 is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, for a price of Rs. 13,999. As an introductory offer for SBI Bank card holders, the company is offering Rs. 1,000 off the sticker price.

The phone can be purchased on Flipkart, and authorized offline retailers.

Moto G42 Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has 64GB of internal storage.

On the back is a triple camera module, with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, secondary 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a paltry 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front of the phone.

Apart from that, the phone has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with a 20W fast charger provided in the box. It supports dual SIM cards and a microSD card.

Like other Moto phones, the Moto G42 has a near-stock version of Android, which means it is mostly free from UI tweaks, and is as close as can be to the vanilla version of Android, without it being a Pixel phone. Motorola has promised three years of security updates, and an upgrade path from Android 12 to Android 13, when it is launched.