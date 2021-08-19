Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch in India confirmed by company executive

Motorola recently launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India in the premium mid-range segment. However, the company skipped the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which was revealed during the global launch.



We will launch the edge 20 pro soon https://t.co/5dURsQXWql

— Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) August 17, 2021

Now, we have confirmation that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is coming to India soon. The launch of the Edge 20 Pro was confirmed by Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) in a reply to a tweet.

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion feature a starting price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched in Europe at EUR 699.99 (Roughly Rs 60,900), although we expect the device to fall anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specs

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11-based MyUX. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Amazon HDR support.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP periscope camera with 5x high-res optical zoom and 50x Super Zoom. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and more. It also opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader.