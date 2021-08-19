MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch in India confirmed by company executive

We expect the device to fall anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in India.

Carlsen Martin
August 19, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST

Motorola recently launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India in the premium mid-range segment. However, the company skipped the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which was revealed during the global launch.

Now, we have confirmation that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is coming to India soon. The launch of the Edge 20 Pro was confirmed by Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) in a reply to a tweet.

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion feature a starting price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched in Europe at EUR 699.99 (Roughly Rs 60,900), although we expect the device to fall anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specs 

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11-based MyUX. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Amazon HDR support.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP periscope camera with 5x high-res optical zoom and 50x Super Zoom. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and more. It also opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:58 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.