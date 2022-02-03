MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi, Redmi phones in India to start from Q1 2022

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the MIUI update in India. The MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi and Redmi phones will begin from Q1 2022. The new MIUI 13 update brings improved performance, multitasking features, and a refined design.



A revolutionary software update with Improved Performance, Refined Design & Multi-Tasking Features.

Know more about the evolution, transformation & growth of the #MIUI13. Come be a part of the improved user experience and lot more. https://t.co/NPN7U4SpZy — Xiaomi India | #MIUI13 (@XiaomiIndia) February 2, 2022

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 10 Prime will be among the first devices to receive the MIUI 13 update starting from the first quarter of 2022.

The company also announced that more Xiaomi and Redmi phones will receive the upcoming MIUI update in the future. Xiaomi also announced that MIUI had surpassed 500 million monthly active users globally as of Q4 2021.

MIUI 13 also brings faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life. It also comes with other useful features such as Super Wallpapers, Mind Maps in Notes, enhanced Control Centre, and Game Turbo, amongst others.

MIUI 13 introduces Optimized File Storage System, a new system-level method of managing the way files are stored on devices. To further boost performance, MIUI 13's RAM Optimization, an ultra-fine memory management method, brings RAM efficiency to a new level. In addition to core experience improvements, MIUI 13 also introduces cool new features that elevate your experience.