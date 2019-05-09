App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Millennials & tech leaders differ on top technologies for business transformation: KPMG Report

Millennials' perspectives show the influence of having grown up in a digital and mobile world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Highlighting divergent opinions between global tech leaders and millennials, KPMG's report on technology industry innovation shows some differences about which technologies each group feels will have the biggest impact on business transformation in their companies over the next three years.

Millennials in the technology industry, in just a few examples of differences, see 5G, quantum computing, and digital payments among technologies having the greatest impact, while industry executives see blockchain, virtual reality and On Demand platforms among the top technologies for business transformation, according to a new report from the tax, audit and advisory firm.

Yet, in a few examples of similarities, both millennials and tech industry leaders rank artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotic process automation (RPA) high on their lists of transformational technologies.

"Millennials' perspectives show the influence of having grown up in a digital and mobile world," said Tim Zanni, KPMG Global and U.S. Technology Sector Leader. "While they are high on 5G's impact in their companies within the coming years, a KPMG analysis projects that in about three years we will begin see 5G unlock an estimated $373 billion in technology company value globally. The timing aligns with tech leaders leaving 5G out of their top 10 technologies for business transformation in their companies over the next three years."

The survey of tech executives also found that RPA and blockchain have risen rapidly as two of the top technologies to help organizations improve their performance.

related news

"Having RPA as the biggest mover in KPMG's survey may mean companies would like to ease their way into artificial intelligence (AI)." said Zanni. "They see RPA as a step on the proof-of-concept path toward AI, which was number three on the list."

Blockchain's rise into the top four aligns with recently released KPMG findings showing that 41% of tech industry leaders surveyed expect to implement blockchain over the next three years, with nearly half saying it will change the way their company does business.

"The pace of change means it is more important than ever to make strategic, long-term investments in innovation, and pay close attention to the impact RPA, blockchain and AI are having on the business model and labour dynamics," said Fiona Grandi, KPMG National Managing Partner, Innovation & Enterprise Solutions.

Regardless of the technology, tech leaders most frequently cited "improved business efficiencies" and "increased profitability" as the top benefits for companies adopting these transformational technologies. Surprisingly, "increased market share" and "new revenue streams" were farther down the list. "Unproven business case" was the most often cited challenge. "Business leaders are more focused on taking costs out of their business and are uncertain how new technologies can help them grow revenue and market share," said KPMG's Zanni.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

L&T Buys Mindtree Shares Worth Rs 368 Crore

Assam Rifles to Train Together With Coast Guard, Assist in Maritime Op ...

Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandr ...

'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandu Dattatreya's Thumbs-d ...

Ready to Return if Supreme Court Assures I Will Not be Arrested Till C ...

'Keep Hurling Abuses': Amit Shah Sees an Advantage for BJP in Oppositi ...

Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set i ...

Nirav Modi Failed to Convince Judge That 'Strong Ties' With Britain Po ...

Why Take Canadian Akshay Kumar Aboard INS Sumitra? Congress's Divya Sp ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.