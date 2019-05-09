Millennials & tech leaders differ on top technologies for business transformation: KPMG Report

Highlighting divergent opinions between global tech leaders and millennials, KPMG's report on technology industry innovation shows some differences about which technologies each group feels will have the biggest impact on business transformation in their companies over the next three years.

Millennials in the technology industry, in just a few examples of differences, see 5G, quantum computing, and digital payments among technologies having the greatest impact, while industry executives see blockchain, virtual reality and On Demand platforms among the top technologies for business transformation, according to a new report from the tax, audit and advisory firm.

Yet, in a few examples of similarities, both millennials and tech industry leaders rank artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotic process automation (RPA) high on their lists of transformational technologies.

"Millennials' perspectives show the influence of having grown up in a digital and mobile world," said Tim Zanni, KPMG Global and U.S. Technology Sector Leader. "While they are high on 5G's impact in their companies within the coming years, a KPMG analysis projects that in about three years we will begin see 5G unlock an estimated $373 billion in technology company value globally. The timing aligns with tech leaders leaving 5G out of their top 10 technologies for business transformation in their companies over the next three years."

The survey of tech executives also found that RPA and blockchain have risen rapidly as two of the top technologies to help organizations improve their performance.

"Having RPA as the biggest mover in KPMG's survey may mean companies would like to ease their way into artificial intelligence (AI)." said Zanni. "They see RPA as a step on the proof-of-concept path toward AI, which was number three on the list."

Blockchain's rise into the top four aligns with recently released KPMG findings showing that 41% of tech industry leaders surveyed expect to implement blockchain over the next three years, with nearly half saying it will change the way their company does business.

"The pace of change means it is more important than ever to make strategic, long-term investments in innovation, and pay close attention to the impact RPA, blockchain and AI are having on the business model and labour dynamics," said Fiona Grandi, KPMG National Managing Partner, Innovation & Enterprise Solutions.

Regardless of the technology, tech leaders most frequently cited "improved business efficiencies" and "increased profitability" as the top benefits for companies adopting these transformational technologies. Surprisingly, "increased market share" and "new revenue streams" were farther down the list. "Unproven business case" was the most often cited challenge. "Business leaders are more focused on taking costs out of their business and are uncertain how new technologies can help them grow revenue and market share," said KPMG's Zanni.