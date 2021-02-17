MARKET NEWS

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset launched with Dolby Atmos support, 15 hours battery life

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is priced at $99 (Roughly Rs 7,300) in the US.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
Microsoft Headset

Microsoft has launched its first wireless headset for the Xbox in quite a while. The new Xbox Wireless Headset is compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. You can simultaneously connect the headset with a phone as well to hear it ring.

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is priced at $99 (Roughly Rs 7,300) in the US. The headset is already available on pre-order and will be available from March 16 in select regions. According to India’s Xbox website, the headset will be available in the country on October 5.

The Xbox Wireless Headset use 40mm drivers that are crafted from a paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet. The headphones have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The headset also features high-quality spatial audio, which supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, and Windows Sonic.

The Xbox Wireless Headset offer 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, while a 30-minute charge can deliver four hours of playtime. The headset charges through USB-C, while a full charge can take three hours. Microsoft’s latest gaming headset connects via Bluetooth 4.2 and supports SBC codec.

The gaming headset weighs 312g and features a metal band with a foam cushion. The earcups have an oval design with polyurethane leather and foam. In-game volume can be adjusted by rotating the earcups. You can also use the Xbox Accessories app to tune additional settings on the headset.

The mic can be tucked away when not in use or off. The two beam-forming mics and voice isolation tuning aid the headset in separating voice from background noises. However, some voice chat features require Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships.
TAGS: #gaming #Microsoft #Xbox
first published: Feb 17, 2021 03:30 pm

