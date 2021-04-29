MARKET NEWS

Microsoft Office 365 to replace Calibri as default font: Check what may replace it

Calibri, in 2007, replaced Times New Roman as the default font on Microsoft products such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Microsoft is planning to replace Calibri as the default font on the Office 365 software suit, and has come up with five new typeface options.

Microsoft, on April 27, said that it was planning to replace Calibri as the default font on the Office 365 software suit, and had come up with five new typeface options.

The technology giant in a statement said it had commissioned five new fonts - Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview.

"To help us set a new direction, we've commissioned five original, custom fonts to eventually replace Calibri as the default. We're excited to share these brand-new fonts with you today and would love your input. Head over to social and tell us your favorite," the company said.

While Calibri will not be the default font, it will continue to be available, Microsoft said.

"A default font is often the first impression we make; it's the visual identity we present to other people via our resumes, documents, or emails. And just as people and the world around us age and grow, so too should our modes of expression," Microsoft said.

Calibri, in 2007, replaced Times New Roman as the default font on Microsoft products such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft said it would evaluate the five default typeface options over the next few months, adding that all five fonts were available via the Cloud across Microsoft 365 apps and experiences.

The new fonts that are not chosen as the default will also continue to be available on Microsoft Office.

TAGS: #Microsoft #Technology
first published: Apr 29, 2021 08:47 am

