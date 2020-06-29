Microsoft Surface Duo to feature 'App Groups' for making best use of dual-screens: Report

At the Surface event in October 2019, Microsoft showcased its foldable device called Surface Duo that features dual-screens separated by a hinge. Upon its unveiling, there were speculations on how will apps work on a dual-screen foldable gadget with a hinge in between. It seems like Microsoft has found a solution (or more like a way around) with a feature called ‘app group’.

App grouping will let you create pairs of apps to take advantage of the dual-screen. Users would then be able to launch both the paired apps together and use them simultaneously, reported Windows Latest.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

When you use app groups, it will create a shortcut which will be pinned on the home screen, thus aiding in quicker access to these paired apps. For example, you can create a group of OneNote and Microsoft Edge and then tap on the shortcut icon to launch OneNote on the left screen and Edge on the right screen. The feature is similar to Samsung’s App Pairs.

Surface Duo is one of the much-anticipated devices slated to launch at the fag end of 2020. However, there have been speculations suggesting an earlier release. A recent report stated that Microsoft will launch the Surface Duo in July before Samsung unveils its Galaxy Fold 2.

Microsoft has a major chance to impress audiences with the upcoming Surface Duo if it manages to perfect the dual-screen experience on a phone. It is worth noting that the software giant may not have the luxury of time on its side; as the same leak that suggests the Surface Duo will be unveiled in July also claims that the device won’t ship until September, after the launch of the Galaxy Fold 2.

Regarding the specifications, the Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.3-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens that allow users to rotate the displays to 360-degrees. Each display can run two separate apps simultaneously or can be used in landscape mode with a keyboard. The Android device from Microsoft was also introduced to feature a ‘world-class camera’ system.

