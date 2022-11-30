Microsoft Surface 9 Pro, Surface Laptop 5 are now available for purchase in India

Microsoft recently announced the availability of its latest Surface laptops in India. The line-up includes the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9. Both laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Microsoft Surface Laptops Price in India

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 price in India starts from Rs 107,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and from Rs 111,899 for the Windows 11 Pro version. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 price in India starts from Rs 139,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and Rs 1,908,699 for the Windows 11 Pro version. The Surface Pro 9 price in India starts from Rs 105,999 for the Windows 11 Home edition and from Rs 111,899 for the Windows 11 Pro version.

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro Specifications

The Surface 9 Pro is powered by 12th Gen Intel CPUs, up to a Core i7. The 12th Gen Intel Core processors are built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity. It is worth noting that the base Surface 9 Pro model doesn’t have Intel’s Evo certification. The notebook comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Microsoft promises a battery life of up to 15 hours on the device on the device. The Windows 11 based touch-tablet/laptop sports a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Specifications

Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life and Thunderbolt 4. It is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, up to a Core i7. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. All Surface Laptop 5 models feature Intel’s Evo certification.

The Surface Laptop 5 comes with a 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision IQ support. The speakers are tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial audio processing. The laptop also features a front-facing HD camera and studio microphones.

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptops are available in India via authorised commercial resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and select multi brand stores.