    Microsoft reduces Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold prices in India, cheapest plan now starts at Rs. 349

    Along with Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, Microsoft's Xbox Live Gold service,too, has become cheaper

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

    Microsoft reduced the price of its gaming subscription plans in India. The popular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now priced at Rs 499 for the basic one month plan, Rs 1,499 for the three months, Rs 2,999 for six months and the annual plan will now cost Rs 5,999. The two-year plan will come for Rs 11,999.

    Previously the Ultimate Plan cost you Rs. 699 for one month, Rs. 2,099 for three months, Rs. 4,199 for six months and the annual plan cost Rs. 8,399. The two-year plan was previously Rs. 16,799.

    Similarly, Microsoft's online service Xbox Live Gold has also got cheaper and now starts at Rs. 349 (down from Rs. 489) for one month, Rs. 749 (previously Rs. 1,049) for six months and Rs. 1,999 (was Rs. 2,799) for the yearly pass.

    PC Game Pass will now start at Rs. 349 (previously Rs. 489) for a month, three-month plan for Rs. 1,049 (down from Rs. 1,467) and the six-month plan will now be priced at Rs. 2,099 (used to be Rs. 2,934). The one-year plan will cost Rs. 4,199, which used to be Rs. 5,858.

    In a statement announcing the new prices, Microsoft said that it would start reaching out to existing members with the new plans starting March 21, 2022 and the new pricing will take effect starting April 2022.

    Microsoft's Game Pass service gives players the chance to play Xbox Game Studios games on the day of release and also provides access to over 100 first-party and third-party titles.

    The basic one month plan includes access to Electronic Arts' subscription service EA Play, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan includes access to all the benefits of the basic plan, plus access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold.
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 11:38 am
