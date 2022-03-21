English
    Valve's Steam Deck can now stream Xbox Game Pass titles using Microsoft's cloud gaming

    You can stream Xbox Game Pass titles on Microsoft's Edge Browser for Linux

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Valve)

    (Image Courtesy: Valve)

    Microsoft has now made it possible to stream Xbox Game Pass titles on Valve's handheld gaming console - The Steam Deck. The catch here is that it uses Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service which runs on the company's Edge browser.

    The announcement comes after Gabe Newell, CEO at Valve, said that he would love to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox Game Pass titles to Steam Deck.

    Newell, in an interview with PC Gamer, said that he would be more than happy, "to work with them to get that on Steam,” and that he had, "talked to people there quite a bit about that topic."

    While the Game Pass service isn't on Steam just yet, Microsoft has worked with Valve to make the titles playable on the Steam Deck using Cloud Gaming technology.

    Close

    In a reddit post shared by Microsoft's Community Manager, Missy Quarry, the company said that it, "worked closely with Valve and the Xbox Cloud Gaming team to bring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge Beta.”

    If you want to know more about how to install Microsoft's latest Beta for the Edge Browser, you can refer to the company's support page. Alternatively, you can install and run Windows 10 on Steam Deck.

    Valve has made the necessary drivers for Windows 10 available on its resources page. It is important to note that switching over to Windows 10 will mean that the speakers and the headphone jack on the Deck will lose functionality, since the audio drivers are not ready yet. Dual-boot is also not ready yet, so you can only install one operating system at a time.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 01:03 pm
