Valve's Steam Deck can now stream Xbox Game Pass titles using Microsoft's cloud gaming

(Image Courtesy: Valve)

Microsoft has now made it possible to stream Xbox Game Pass titles on Valve's handheld gaming console - The Steam Deck. The catch here is that it uses Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service which runs on the company's Edge browser.

The announcement comes after Gabe Newell, CEO at Valve, said that he would love to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox Game Pass titles to Steam Deck.

Newell, in an interview with PC Gamer, said that he would be more than happy, "to work with them to get that on Steam,” and that he had, "talked to people there quite a bit about that topic."

While the Game Pass service isn't on Steam just yet, Microsoft has worked with Valve to make the titles playable on the Steam Deck using Cloud Gaming technology.

In a reddit post shared by Microsoft's Community Manager, Missy Quarry, the company said that it, "worked closely with Valve and the Xbox Cloud Gaming team to bring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge Beta.”

If you want to know more about how to install Microsoft's latest Beta for the Edge Browser, you can refer to the company's support page. Alternatively, you can install and run Windows 10 on Steam Deck.