Mi Note 10 Lite with quad-camera setup, massive 5,260 mAh battery launched: Specs, price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Note 10 Lite. The third smartphone under the Mi Note 10 series has been launched globally via an online event and is expected to launch soon in India.

Mi Note 10 Lite price and storage

Mi Note 10 Lite comes in two storage options with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB memory. Both variants are priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,400) and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,400), respectively. Mi Note 10 Lite comes in three colour options —Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White.

Mi Note 10 Lite specifications

The Mi Note 10 Lite is a toned-down version of the already launched Mi Note 10. It features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution. The screen has a tiny waterdrop-style notch that houses the 32MP front-facing camera sensor.

Under the hood, Mi Note 10 Lite gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Mi Note 10 Lite has four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, DUAL GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.