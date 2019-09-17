App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG teases all-electric SUV ahead of India launch

The SUV is sold in other markets as the eZS and will compete with Hyundai's Kona.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Morris Garages, or MG, made a pretty big splash when it entered the Indian market with MG Hector. With over 10,000 bookings before launch, and 28,000 bookings at present, the company has managed to sell close to 4,000 units already and is planning to expand production to 3,000 units in September.

MG is now teasing us with its latest offering in the SUV space - MG ZS EV. It will be the company's first offering in the electric space in India. The SUV is sold in other markets as eZS and will compete with Hyundai's Kona.

The ZS EV is expected to get a 350 km range on a full charge with a charging time of about 8 hours from a normal wall socket. The lithium-ion battery pack is expected to hold a capacity of 52.5 kWh. The international spec eZS produces 141 bhp of power and 353 Nm of torque. The company says they are looking at the fourth quarter of 2019 to launch the EV SUV in our country.

MG Motor India has partnered with Fortum India to provide 50 kW CCS/CHAdeMO DC fast public charging stations at its outlets across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Auto #M&G #MG ZS EV #Technology

