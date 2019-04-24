Meizu 16s officially launches in China with a Snapdragon 855 and 48 MP camera: Price, Specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphone for 2019. The Meizu 16s is the latest high-end phone to run on the powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Meizu 16s features a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED full-view display with an 18:6:9 aspect ratio and a 1080*2340 pixel maximum resolution. The 16s boasts a 91.52-percent screen-to-body ratio with slim bezels and a peak brightness of 430 nits.

Meizu’s latest flagship handset runs on the powerful 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and comes in 6GB & 8GB RAM variants. The phone also comes in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone ships with the latest Android Pie OS out-of-the-box and features a 3,600mAh battery capacity, ensuring all-day battery life.

The dual rear-camera setup on the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.6 aperture. The Meizu 16s features optical image stabilisation, six-LED ring flash and dual super night scene mode. The thin bezel on the top of the phone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI face recognition, HDR, ArcSoft beauty algorithm and portrait blur.

The Meizu 16s is equipped with multiple sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, in-display fingerprint scanner, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and infrared sensor. Meizu’s latest handset also features support for HyperGaming and is equipped with a mEngine 3.0.



CNY 3,398 (Approx. Rs. 35,000) – 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage



CNY 3,698 (Approx. Rs. 38,000) – 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage



CNY 4,198 (Approx. Rs. 43,500) – 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage



The handset has been launched in China and is priced at:The Meizu 16s debuted as one of the most affordable Snapdragon 855 handsets and will likely compete with the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi 9, the upcoming OnePlus 7, Lenovo Z6 Pro and Vivo iQOO.