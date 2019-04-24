App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meizu 16s officially launches in China with a Snapdragon 855 and 48 MP camera: Price, Specs

The phone ships with the latest Android Pie OS out-of-the-box and features a 3,600mAh battery capacity.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphone for 2019. The Meizu 16s is the latest high-end phone to run on the powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Meizu 16s features a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED full-view display with an 18:6:9 aspect ratio and a 1080*2340 pixel maximum resolution. The 16s boasts a 91.52-percent screen-to-body ratio with slim bezels and a peak brightness of 430 nits.

Meizu’s latest flagship handset runs on the powerful 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and comes in 6GB & 8GB RAM variants. The phone also comes in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone ships with the latest Android Pie OS out-of-the-box and features a 3,600mAh battery capacity, ensuring all-day battery life.

The dual rear-camera setup on the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.6 aperture. The Meizu 16s features optical image stabilisation, six-LED ring flash and dual super night scene mode. The thin bezel on the top of the phone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI face recognition, HDR, ArcSoft beauty algorithm and portrait blur.

related news

The Meizu 16s is equipped with multiple sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, in-display fingerprint scanner, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and infrared sensor. Meizu’s latest handset also features support for HyperGaming and is equipped with a mEngine 3.0.

The handset has been launched in China and is priced at:

  • CNY 3,398 (Approx. Rs. 35,000) – 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage

  • CNY 3,698 (Approx. Rs. 38,000) – 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

  • CNY 4,198 (Approx. Rs. 43,500) – 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

The Meizu 16s debuted as one of the most affordable Snapdragon 855 handsets and will likely compete with the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi 9, the upcoming OnePlus 7, Lenovo Z6 Pro and Vivo iQOO.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:02 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Technology #trends

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Mohammad Sham ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motio ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Truth and Religion Always Win, Says Pragya Thakur After Court Rejects ...

Huawei Overcomes Data Surveillance Suspicions to Bag 5G Infrastructure ...

India Second-Most Targeted Country by Hackers in 2018 with 120 Crore A ...

Ban On Sale of Medicines Online: HC Notice to Centre, E-pharmacies on ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMPSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Res ...

Twitter Introduces New Tool to Report Fake News About Ongoing Lok Sabh ...

Women Advocates Don't Feel Safe Anymore, Activist Lawyer Jaisingh Tell ...

My Case is About Shameful Failure of State in Protecting its People: B ...

Donald Trump Says Govt Sending 'Armed Soldiers' to US-Mexico Border

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Oil hovers around 6-month high as US stocks rise

Wall Street dips after mixed earnings

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.