MediaTek launches Dimensity 7200 chipset with support for up to 200 MP camera, 144Hz display

MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 7200 mobile platform, a mid-range chipset built on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process, which is the same as the top-end Dimensity 9200 chip.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC features an octa-core processor with two ARM Cortex-A715 cores that is clocked up to 2.8GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores. The CPU is paired with the Mali G610 that delivers fast response times and high frame rates.

MediaTek’s built-in AI Processing Unit (APU) maximises the efficiency of AI tasks and AI-fusion processing. The HyperEngine 5.0 technology features AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to save power, CPU and GPU smart resource optimization for better battery life, and other upgrades for smooth gameplay.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager, MediaTek Wireless Communications Business Unit.

Utilising MediaTek’s Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP, the Dimensity 7200 supports 200MP. The Dimensity 7200 chip supports a 200MP main cameras for epic photography, while enabling video capturing with 4K HDR video. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset includes support for Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and Sub-6GHz 5G with up to 4.7Gbps downlinks.

The chip also supports a display with up to Full HD+ resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports AI SDR-to-HDR video playback for enhanced multimedia experiences. The Dimensity 7200 SoC features up to 6400Mbps memory frequency and UFS 3.1 for maximum storage.