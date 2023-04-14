MC Explains | What is Amazon's Bedrock AI service?

(Representational Image)

Amazon has announced a new suite of AI tools as part of a package called Bedrock. At its core, the tools that form Bedrock are designed to let businesses grow and train their own Generative AI models.

But what tools does it consist of? And how does it work?

What is Amazon's Bedrock?

The main goal with Bedrock is to provide Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers a way to customise and build an Generative AI model in the cloud.

The service is integrated with the rest of the AWS platform and provides organisations an easy way to access several foundational AI models.

On launch, Amazon would provide its own model called Amazon Titan and host a number of third-party solutions from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, and Stability AI.

The idea is that organisations will be able to customise any model they choose according to their liking, with the underlying flexibility of being integrated within Amazon's AWS cloud services. They can also choose to deploy additional training for the models as needed.

The initial offerings will offer foundational models for text generation, AI chatbots, search applications, text summarisation, and image generation.

Instead of competing head-on with the likes of ChatGPT and BingAI, Amazon is taking a unique approach by taking the corporate route. In a way, this service is similar to plans offered by OpenAI to businesses, which lets them customise ChatGPT to their liking.

Amazon has said that the servers would use a mix of hardware from Amazon and Nvidia, one of the biggest suppliers of hardware for AI.

What do the different language models do?

Jurassic-2 from AI21 labs specialises in text generation with support for Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and Dutch.

Claude from Anthropic offers models trained for conversations, answering questions, and several workflow optimisation models.

Stable Diffusion from Stablility AI can generate high-quality images, art and logos. It can also help draft initial designs for artwork.

Along with these, is Amazon's own offering called Titan. The model can do text summarisation, text generation, text classification, engage in Q&A, research, and can even be embedded into search engines.

Then there is CodeWhisperer, which is a rival to GitHub's Copilot powered by OpenAI Codex.

Amazon uses its own model for CodeWhisperer and has made the service free for individual developers.

First announced in 2022, CodeWhisperer like Copilot is a generative AI coding tool that supports programming languages like "Python, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, and C#—plus ten new languages, including Go, Kotlin, Rust, PHP, and SQL."