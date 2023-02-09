English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    MC Explains: The tech powering Google's AI chatbot Bard, and what it can do

    Google's answer to ChatGPT is based on LaMDA but what does it do and how is it different from OpenAI's competitor?

    Rohith Bhaskar
    February 09, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    With the announcement of Bard, Google's conversational AI companion, the search and internet giant has made it clear that it wants to maintain its dominance in the search and internet market.

    The announcement is still fresh, but the potential Bard holds could shape the future of AI.

    In the other camp, Microsoft has pinned hopes on OpenAI's internet sensation, ChatGPT. It has already announced integrations with the Edge browser and its search engine, Bing.

    Microsoft has been trying to muscle into Google's search domain for a while now. With ChatGPT, they finally have something to entice the customers with.