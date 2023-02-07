English
    Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

    The ascent of ChatGPT, a chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that could disrupt how consumers search for information, has been one of the biggest challenges to Google in recent memory

    Vikas SN
    February 07, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

    Google on February 6 unveiled an experimental conversation AI service called Bard, as it races to catch up with the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT from the Microsoft-backed firm OpenAI.

    The service will be initially opened up to "trusted testers" before making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blogpost.

    Pichai had previously teased the launch of this service during the company's earnings conference call last week, saying that consumers will be able to use its language models “as a companion to search”.

    This announcement comes as the tech giant's flagship search business faces renewed competition from its Big Tech peer Microsoft which recently made a reported $10 billion investment in the upstart artificial intelligence (AI) research lab OpenAI and plans to add artificial intelligence capabilities across its range of software products including Google rival Bing.